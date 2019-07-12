HARTFORD (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating a shooting Friday night in Hartford.
According to police a man was shot in the area of Main Street and Mahl Avenue, shortly after 10 p.m.
There is no word on the condition of the victim and there is a heavy police presence in the area.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.
