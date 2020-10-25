HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot Sunday night.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says it happened in the area of 61 Orange Street around 9.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was conscious and alert.
Hartford Police continue to investigate.
