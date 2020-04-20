NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday.
Police said a man with a gunshot wound to the hand arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital just before 6 a.m.
The 34-year-old victim told police he drove himself to the hospital after being shot during a physical struggle with a would-be robber.
Police believe the victim had been driving near Beers Street looking to purchase marijuana.
Investigators are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.
