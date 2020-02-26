NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting was reported at the intersection of Bouchet Lane and Eastern Street.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries sustained in the shooting.
Police have not released any additional information at this time.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
