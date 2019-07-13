NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting on Walden Avenue in New London, said officials.
Police say the area is active and people should avoid the area.
One victim is reported, said police.
There is no word yet on the victim's condition.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(1) comment
You know Walden covers about maybe a 3-5 blocks area--right? So it would be nice to know what # block you are talking about here--especially since Housing has what is known as '202 Coleman' at the end of Walden Ave going North?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.