MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A shooting investigation is underway in Meriden Thursday night.
One male victim was shot in the area of 130 Foster Street around 6:30 p.m.
Police said the victim was brought to Midstate Medical Center with unknown injuries.
According to police, this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
The victim is in his early 20s, but police did not release his identity at this time.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
