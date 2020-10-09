WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are actively investigating a shooting in the area of Bridge Street.
Officials say it happened around 12:40 p.m. on Friday.
Police said a victim suffered a single gunshot wound that is non-life-threatening.
It was determined that the victim and suspect are known to each other and it was an isolated incident.
A suspect has been identified, but no arrested have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Willimantic Police.
