MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning, officials said.
Police say officers were called to the area of Spencer Street and Hillstown Road around 1:09 a.m. for shots fired.
Officials say there were no injuries in the area and the incident seemed to be isolated.
There is no immediate danger to the public, said police.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective J. Curtis with Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.
