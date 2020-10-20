MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Meriden police are investigating a shots-fired incident that took place in the Meriden Mall parking lot.
Around 11:50 a.m., Meriden police responded to the Meriden Mall located at 470 Lewis Ave. for the report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a car had been driving in the mall’s parking lot and chasing another car.
An unidentified person in the car that was chasing the second car fired multiple rounds. It is unknown if the car that was being chased by struck by gunfire.
There are no reports of any victims at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-630-6318.
