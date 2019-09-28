MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are investigating reports of shots fired early Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fire in the area of Grove Street at Foster Street around 4:25 a.m.
When officers arrived they found several shell casings.
Officials say they cannot confirm if anyone or anything was struck and no victims have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department's Detective Division at 203-630-6272.
