NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – New Britain Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Friday afternoon.
Police responded to West Street around 12:30 p.m. for the report of a disturbance where a 27-year-old man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The victim was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said this incident is the result of an ongoing dispute and all parties are known to each other.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call New Britain police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.