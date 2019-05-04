NORTHFORD, CT (WFSB) – North Branford Police are investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning in Northford.
According to police, the stabbing happened on Dayton Hill Road.
Officials say that when officers arrived on scene they found a male with multiple stab wounds. He was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital for his injuries.
Police say they located the suspect on scene and took them into custody.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.