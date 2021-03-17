Capture.JPG

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police are investigating after several cars in Durham were broken into late last week.

The overnight burglaries happened on March 11.

Police said the thieves stole credit cards, cash, and other valuables.

The day before, a vehicle was stolen from the same area.

Police put out surveillance footage of the potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CT State Police at (860) 399-2100.

