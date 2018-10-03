HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a ‘suspicious incident’ at a bus stop on Monday.
A 15-year-old Hamden resident told police she was waiting for the bus when she and two other students were approached by an older male.
The bus stop was at the corner of Newhall Street and Marlboro Street.
The teen told police the male asked the group of students to get into his car.
The male then got out of his car and ‘began making noises.’
The group of students ran away from the bus stop.
According to police, the man is described as around 45-years-old, 5’8”, thin build, with visible scabs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police.
