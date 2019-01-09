BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating an incident involving a suspicious car in Bristol that approached a student.
According to police, around 2:45 p.m. a student got off the bus at the intersection of Anthony Drive and Brace Avenue.
The student’s father said a Hispanic male asked his son how to get to the school.
The father was suspicious that someone would ask a child who just got off a school bus for directions to no specific school.
The man is described a Hispanic, in his 30s and driving a white van with a female passenger.
There were no other details about the driver or the female passenger.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Bristol Police.
