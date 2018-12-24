OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Residents in Old Saybrook have been asked to shelter in place while Police investigate a suspicious package.
According to Police, the message is for residents of Drummers Trail and Overlook Drive.
State Police are assisting Old Saybrook's Police Department in the investigation.
Spring Brook Road is closed until further notice.
Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.