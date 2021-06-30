TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police continue to look into the circumstances surrounding a crash in Torrington.
It happened around 6 p.m. at the corner of Route 202 and Peck Road.
Officials say they responded to a report of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.
LifeStar initially responded, but was called off due to the severe weather that was, at the time, moving through the state.
An ambulance responded to the scene as well.
Further details regarding the crash weren't immediately available.
