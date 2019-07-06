HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that wounded three male victims early Saturday morning, officials said.
Officials say the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of 490 Wethersfield Avenue. There was a ShotSpotter activation.
According to police a 29-year-old male and a 21-year-old male each suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 20-year-old male was shot in the hand.
The victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, said police.
Police say officials are investigating and there are no road closures expected. Investigators are interviewing the victims at the hospital. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
