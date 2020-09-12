SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Shelton are investigating after they found two deceased people inside a home Saturday.
Police say they were dispatched to the residence on Sorghum Road around 3:30 p.m. for a welfare check.
Shelton detectives and the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division are investigating.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
