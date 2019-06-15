ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating two overnight shootings that happened in Ansonia.
According to police, one happened on Lester Street and the other happened on Main Street.
Lieutenant Lynch said there was a victim in each shooting. Officials are awaiting an update on injuries.
Police said they will be releasing more information this afternoon.
