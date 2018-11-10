Police investigation and fire on same street in New Britain

Police are investigating a disturbance while firefighters knocked down a fire on Dwight Street in New Britain.
Police would not confirm to Channel 3 what the ‘disturbance’ was, but said the investigation was clearing.
Police said it took place earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, a few houses down on Dwight Street, firefighters knocked down a fire on the third floor in a multi-family home on Saturday night.
It is unknown at this time if the investigation and the fire are connected.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
