DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation closed a couple of lanes of traffic along Interstate 84 in Danbury Thursday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, the investigation began with a crash between exits 8 and 4 on the westbound side.
The crash was first reported shortly after 5 a.m.
The two right lanes of the highway were closed, according to the DOT.
Officials reported that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash.
The vehicle could be seen deep in a wooded area.
No other details were released.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
