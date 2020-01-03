ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - A large police investigation shut down part of Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia Friday morning.
However, the crime tape came down and the street reopened around 6:45 a.m.
Ansonia police and state police had both been on scene investigating what The Valley Independent reported as a shooting that happened the night before.
The report stated that a man had been shot.
Officers and troopers were seen going up and down a driveway on the street, between numbers 81 and 83 Myrtle Ave.
However, neither agency has released official information about what happened.
Both Ansonia and state police referred Channel 3 to each other when the station asked for information.
Vanessa Morales, the missing 1-year-old from Ansonia, went missing from her home down the road on Myrtle Avenue in December. It is unclear if this investigation is connected.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
