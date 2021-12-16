GENERIC: police, crime scene tape

WEST HAVEN (WFSB) - A police investigation has closed a section of Platt Avenue early Thursday morning.

According to police, the road is closed from Ann Street to Linden Street.

The investigation is in the areas of West Haven High School. 

Police have not said what the nature of the investigation is, but are expected to release information later this morning. 

