Police investigation leads to discovery of drug factory.

Waterbury police discovery marijuana grow house while investigating report of shots fired. (Viewer contributed)

WATERBURY (WFSB) - Waterbury police said a call about shots fired lead to the discovery of a drug house.

Police said they responded to the area of Willow Street and Wildwood Avenue Friday morning after a person reported hearing gunshots in the area.

No evidence of gunshots were found, but when police went to the home that the incident was reported at they found what appears to be a marijuana grow house.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they come into our newsroom.

