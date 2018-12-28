Police investigation leads to discovery of drug factory.

WATERBURY (WFSB) - Waterbury police said a call about shots fired lead to the discovery of a drug house.
Police said they responded to the area of Willow Street and Wildwood Avenue Friday morning after a person reported hearing gunshots in the area.
No evidence of gunshots were found, but when police went to the home that the incident was reported at they found what appears to be a marijuana grow house.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they come into our newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.