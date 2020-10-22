NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Students and staff members of Moriarty Elementary School in Norwich are being sent home after a police investigation led to a lockdown Thursday morning.
Just after 10 a.m., police were notified by a school staff member that it appeared a person was walking toward the school who could intend harm.
Twenty-five officers responded to Moriarty School including a sergeant, detectives and the police chief.
Students and staff were moved to the gymnasium to shelter in place with police.
Two nearby schools, Wequonnoc and Kelly, were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.
During that time, police said they were searching the area for a man who was dressed in black, and was last seen in the area of Lawler Lane and Old Canterbury/Canterbury Turnpike, carrying a long object.
Around 11 a.m. the superintendent of schools said the lockdown was lifted and it was cleared for students and staff to go home for the day. Remote sessions for Moriarty have also been cancelled.
The lockdowns at Wequonnoc and Kelly have also been lifted.
