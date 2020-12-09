SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A police investigation prompted two Southington schools to go into a ‘secure mode' on Wednesday morning.
Officials from Southington Public Schools said Kennedy Middle and Oshana Elementary schools were placed in a ‘secure mode’ while state police troopers search for a suspect involved in a crash in the area.
A letter to parents said a vehicle that state police were pursuing had exited the highway near Kennedy Middle School and crashed. The driver then ran from the crash, toward the Rails to Trails.
It appears at this time that the suspect has left the area.
In the letter, the superintendent said at no time were any students in danger, and that the 'secure more' was precautionary.
The superintendent explained that a 'secure school mode' means all classes and activities inside the building continue as usual, but nobody is allowed to enter or leave the building.
