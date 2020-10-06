WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- A police investigation unfolding in Willimantic has prompted two nearby schools to “shelter in place.”
The police presence on Gem Drive was reported around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Connecticut State Police said they are assisting local officers with the investigation on Gem Drive, but specific details of what led to this have not been released.
Windham Public Schools said they have followed police orders to shelter in place at Sweeney Elementary School and Windham Middle School.
The Windham Early Childhood program is also included in this, as it is housed at the middle school.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
