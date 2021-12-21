NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Newington are looking into a serious stabbing.
They said the victim was found to be a passenger in a vehicle at a Citgo station on the Berlin Turnpike around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
While the victim was at the gas station, police believe the stabbing happened at another location in town.
Police said the person suffered a serious stab wound to the chest.
The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital by ambulance.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Newington police at 860-666-8445.
