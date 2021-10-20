NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation has shut down part of I-91.
It happened on the northbound side around 8:15 p.m. by Exit 3.
The CT Department of Transportation is reporting that a crash occurred.
I-91 North is closed between Exits 2 and 3 until further notice.
State Police say they are assisting authorities in New Haven with an ongoing investigation.
