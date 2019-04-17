ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A police investigation is underway in Enfield Wednesday night.
Enfield Police said they are at the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue for the investigation.
According to police, they are assisting outside agencies including the ATF and the Burlington, Vermont Police Department.
Police said this is related to an incident which happened earlier on I-91, which closed 3 lanes of traffic.
Enfield police were not able to release any additional details at this time.
