HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway in Hartford's north end on Wednesday morning.
The Hartford Fire Department said it responded to reports of a shooting and gas leak in the area of 96 Enfield St.
Firefighters reported that one person was treated and transported from the scene.
The leak was said to have been secured. However, it's unclear if it was related to the shooting.
No other details were released.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Eyewitness News
