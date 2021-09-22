MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation was launched in Milford, but it's unclear why.
Milford police notified the public through social media that there would be an increased police presence throughout Wednesday morning in the area of 65 Railroad Ave.
MPD investigating an incident that occurred late last night, 9/21, at 65 Railroad Ave. Increased police presence in the area throughout the morning, but we do not anticipate this having any impact on traffic/morning commute. Isolated incident, no danger to the public.— Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) September 22, 2021
They said it was connected to some kind of incident that happened on Tuesday night.
"We do not anticipate this having any impact on traffic [or the] morning commute," police said.
They called the incident "isolated" and that there was no danger to the public.
