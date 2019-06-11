WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are assisting Connecticut State Police in an investigation Tuesday afternoon.
There is an increased police presence in the area of Mill and Bond Streets.
Waterbury police said there is increased police activity in the surrounding neighborhoods and the public is asked to avoid this area of the city.
Police said there is one person in custody but have not released additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.