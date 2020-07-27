EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – East Haven Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 1-year-old who has been missing since Friday.
Police said 1-year-old Aliya Eldridge has not been seen since July 24 is believed to be with her biological father, Matthew Eldridge.
Matthew is believed to be driving a gray 2007 Dodge Durango with CT license plate AX12231.
Aliya is a white female, approximately 30 inches tall, 21 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and denim shorts.
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Aliya or the vehicle she is traveling in and call 911 if she is spotted.
