NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old in New Haven.
Police said 4-year-old Neyah Carter was last seen on February 7.
She is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes.
Carter is 3 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown.
No additional information was provided at this time.
