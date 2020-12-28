NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Two Silver Alerts were issued for two children out of North Haven on Monday.
State police said 12-month-old Thor Guy and 2-year-old Lucifer Guy were last seen on December 26 in Northford.
The boys were last seen with their mother, Brittany Young.
Their last location is unknown.
At this time, police have not released additional information about the children.
If you or anyone know the location of these children, you’re asked to contact police.
