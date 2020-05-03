WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police say a juvenile pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Willington Sunday evening.
State police were dispatched to the crash in the area of Tolland Turnpike around 5:07 p.m.
Police say injuries are reported, but the extent of injuries are unknown. One person was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.
State police say more information will be released when it comes available.
