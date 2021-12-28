TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – Five juveniles were arrested after a fight Sunday evening at the Westfield Trumbull mall, police said.
Officials say around 5 p.m. Trumbull police officers noticed two female juveniles fighting. They also saw a group of about 20-30 teens running outside of the mall.
“As officers were breaking up the fight, other juveniles jumped in and continued to cause a scene,” police said.
Police say one male juvenile swung and tried to hit one of the officers but missed.
Police arrested five juveniles after the fight was broken up.
All five are Bridgeport residents between the ages of 11 and 15 years old, police said.
Officers from the Bridgeport Police Department provided mutual aid to Trumbull police because of the size of the crowd.
Police say no injuries were reported.
Three juvenile females and two juvenile males were arrested and charged with Breach of Peace and Interfering with Police, officials said.
Police say one of the male juveniles was also charged with Carrying a Dangerous Instrument and Possession of Marijuana.
The juveniles were released on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court, police said.
