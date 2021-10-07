WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – A three-time Wolcott armed robbery suspect is set to face charges.
According to the Wolcott police chief, the first incident happened Tuesday night at a gas station on Meriden Road.
The suspect, who was described as male in his 20s wearing lime green sneakers, was armed with a gun when he made the gas station clerk get on the ground, and threw their cellphone away.
The next night, police said the same suspect, wearing the same lime green sneakers, reportedly robbed the Cumberland Farms.
On Thursday morning, a Wolcott detective on patrol spotted the suspect, being able to identify him by those lime green sneakers, on Meriden Road.
The man walked into a store and pulled out a gun. The detective called it in and ran inside to confront the suspect.
Police said that’s when the suspect fled out the back door and into the woods nearby.
Tyrrell Middle School was put into lockdown mode as a precaution.
Wolcott officers were able to set up a perimeter and a Waterbury K9 was able to locate the suspect hiding in the woods.
Police also found the gun and money that the suspect dropped as he fled.
The suspect was taken to the hospital after being bitten by the K9.
Charges are pending at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.