NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man initially pronounced dead after he was pulled from the water in Norwalk on Thursday is alive.
On Friday morning, police sent out a corrected press release, saying they learned that the man was alive and in the intensive care unit.
The incident happened Thursday around 6 a.m. at the end of Second Street.
Reports said a man was heard screaming in the water.
He was just off shore and callers reported that he quickly disappeared under water.
Sgt. Garrett Kruger and Officer Gabriel Demott went into the water and retrieved the individual, who was brought to shore and given medical attention.
The man was transported to the hospital by Norwalk EMS.
The Detective Bureau said it is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Brendan Collins 203-854-3191.
