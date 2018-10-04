CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - On Thursday, Connecticut State Police said a high school teacher was found dead in a wooded area in Cheshire.
On Wednesday around 5:15 p.m., troopers said they responded to a complaint about a missing person, in the area of Mixville Road and Marion Avenue.
The complaint was not made by a family member, police said.
During a search of the area, police said the located the body of 48-year-old Megumi Yamamoto, an English teacher at Cheshire High School.
According to the school superintendent, she was also a department head at the high school and was Cheshire's Teacher of the Year in 2011.
The school community is mourning her loss.
Yamamoto was a mother to two teens, and records show she lived on Mixville Road, about a mile from where her body was found.
Thursday, investigators from state and Cheshire police were seen going in and out of the woods by a river in the area.
During a news conference, police said there was no threat to the community, but people were told to stay away from the area while they investigate.
"You wonder what happened because you know, I mean it's a relatively quiet area and we don't see this kind of thing out here at all really," said Joseph Levesque.
The Chief Medical Examiner's office will determine the manner and cause of death.
