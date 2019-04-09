WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- It's no secret that stolen cars have been a huge problem across the state.
In fact, over the past three years, hundreds of cars have been stolen, and the majority of people stealing them are teens.
In some of the stolen car cases, innocent people have died, or have been seriously injured.
About 20 cars were stolen out of Wethersfield in 2016.
That number quadrupled in 2017 to more than 80.
Last year, there were less, and Wethersfield’s police chief says that's because they changed some tactics.
“We changed our patrol tactics. Instead of concentrating on major roads like Silas Deane Highway or Berlin Turnpike and started going into the neighborhoods more. I think it brought down the number of car thefts,” said Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran.
While the statistics aren't out for this year, police say it's continuing to happen.
“There's a lot of contributing factors to this. One I think it has to do with the juvenile justice system in CT and some of the changes that they've made,” Cetran said.
Wethersfield's chief of police and the president of the Connecticut Police Chief's Association said that change was closing the juvenile training unit and two detention centers.
Police can't hold juveniles, up to 17 years old, for more than six hours unless there is a serious offense like murder, kidnapping or sexual assault.
Over the weekend, a car was stolen from Colchester.
The driver crashed in Hartford, killing one person and putting two minors in jail.
Early Tuesday morning in Watertown, police sent out a photo showing the aftermath of a crash where the car had been stolen.
The passenger, a teen, took off running but was caught.
In January, a 19-year-old driving a stolen SUV from New Britain lost control of the car and hit two cars in Hamden.
The problem has been brought to the state's legislature.
There are currently four bills proposed by lawmakers.
Francis Carino, the supervisory assistant state's attorney, said lawmakers need to revisit the changes, like closing two juvenile detention centers.
"I think what is missing is a comprehensive review of the impact of those changes. So my recommendation to the legislature is to stop making changes for a moment and look back at what you've done and see if these changes made were for the better," Carino said.
One proposal deals with behavioral health treatment.
Another would be if a teen has more than four prior convictions, they would be transferred to adult court.
Cetran said it's a small group of teens who are committing the crimes.
"How to do you create a law that goes after these particular individuals who are committing most of these crimes and are laughing in the face of the police and the system because they know they can get away with it," Cetran said.
The Office of the Child Advocate said "juvenile crime is down over the last 10 years, substantially."
However, police believe that's because it's harder to arrest teenagers.
The Office of the Child Advocate also said "increasing pathways to juvenile or adult prison for minors involved in car thefts is an ineffective response. And there is extensive research demonstrating the failure of incarcerating juveniles as a method for rehabilitating youth and improving public safety."
The Office of the Child Advocate released a few other thoughts:
1. Any increase in a particular crime is of concern and should be promptly and responsibly addressed
2. Important to note that juvenile crime in CT is down over the last 10 years, substantially
3. Car thefts are the only juvenile delinquency offense that has ticked up in the last 3 years, and this is a national trend, not just a Connecticut trend, meaning the increase in juvenile arrests for car thefts is unlikely to be tied to Connecticut-specific juvenile justice reforms
4. Youth who commit delinquent acts need to be identified, detained where necessary for public safety, and held accountable through targeted and effective supervision, treatment, and intensive restorative and rehabilitative approaches. These approaches, unlike prison responses, are research-based and more effective at improving juvenile behavior
5. Increasing pathways to juvenile or adult prison for minors involved in car thefts is an ineffective response. And there is extensive research demonstrating the failure of incarcerating juveniles as a method for rehabilitating youth and improving public safety
6. OCA supports providing resources to towns, local and state agencies that work with at risk youth and juvenile offenders so that youth may receive the supervision/monitoring and effective intervention that they require. This includes funding and support for: the Judicial Branch; Youth Service bureaus and Juvenile Review Boards; school systems and towns running after school programs and interventions; and local mental health agencies that specialize in working with higher risk youth and their families. OCA does not support laws that increase the pathways to juvenile or adult prison—research shows that these responses are an unequivocal failure. Research commissioned by both the Department of Justice and the Centers for Disease Control demonstrated that transferring youth to adult prison worsened youth behavior and did not address or improve re-offending rates. Communities are best served when the needs of higher risk youth are identified and addressed, with appropriate supervision and interventions put into place. If Connecticut lacks anything, it is not more youth prison beds, it is adequate resources for towns and local agencies to respond to the needs of higher risk youth and their families.
