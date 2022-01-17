WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A local teacher has been arrested after allegedly leaving two children she is responsible for home alone for two days and nights, police said.
Police say Kerry Lyn Caviasca, of Watertown, was arrested on January 15 for leaving the children alone while going out of state.
The children are both under 12 years old, police said.
Police say Caviasca was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.
School officials confirmed Caviasca is a teacher for Waterbury Public Schools. Officials say Caviasca has been placed on leave while the district conducts an investigation.
Waterbury Public Schools released a statement:
Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation.
She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on January 25.
Ok, they were both under 12; but, there is an enormous difference between leaving two kids alone who were 10 & 11 (NOT that that would be OK !) and leaving two children alone who were 2 & 3 !
