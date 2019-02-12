EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – On Tuesday, State Police said they located a body during the search for a missing hiker in East Granby.
The body was discovered on Tuesday, while police were searching for a man who was reported missing Monday afternoon.
Police have not yet identified the body.
According to state police, 58-year-old Trevor French went out for a hike around 3 p.m. at the Farmington Heritage Trail on Monday.
His family hadn't heard from him since he left for the hike, and reported him missing.
He didn't have a phone with him.
Police K9’s, as well as fire and police personnel, were searching the area Monday night and Tuesday.
French is described as a white male, 5’7” tall, with a gray beard and gray hair.
Anyone who may have seen French is asked to call Troop H at 860-534-1000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.