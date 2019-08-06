HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police identified the woman who was struck and killed by a car in Hartford on Monday.
Police said 55-year-old, Hartford woman Sharlene Mansfield was hit while in the area of 400 Hillside Ave., just before noon.
The car, later identified as a gray Hyundai Sonata with the license plate AU88355 then fled the scene.
Police say they recovered the vehicle in the area of 240 Farmington Avenue on Tuesday evening.
According to police the vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived. A person that was in the vicinity fled the area when police arrived and was apprehended.
Police say the person had an active warrant, but investigators are unsure if he was involved in the hit-and-run.
The vehicle will be held as evidence and processed as part of the investigation, said police.
"We believe we have a dark colored sedan that was traveling north on Hillside Avenue at a high rate of speed, when it struck the pedestrian it was traveling in the southbound lane, so it was traveling in the wrong lane," said Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
Mansfield was taken to Hartford Hospital. A little before 2:30 p.m., police said she passed.
The car should have heavy front end damage and a shattered front windshield.
It's also reported stolen out of Ellington on Aug. 2.
Residents told Channel 3 they see said a lot of drivers in the area speed through the neighborhood.
"Cars go whipping up and down this street all the time, it's very dangerous," said Diane Llasser, of Hartford.
Angela Mateo walks that street every day, but she says she's worried after today's hit and run and a homicide here less than two weeks ago.
“It depends, like the day it happened right up the street the guy got killed and that stuff, and now you have somebody just got hit and run there, I’m concerned about that,” Mateo said.
Lt. Boisvert agrees that traffic can be an issue, but he said accidents like the hit-and-run are rare.
“It's an intersection, I mean it's a busy intersection, so it's happened in the past, but I wouldn't say it's typical here,” Boisvert said.
More and More people are being hit by cars and they don't care because the only thing the corrupt system is going to serve is a Petty Vehicle Manslaughter charge 5-8 years in prison. How about bring back the death penalty and charge EVERY ONE that murders anyone with the Death Penalty
Sadly that will never happen. Dems would rather the burden of their crimes fall on the taxpayers with more prisons and more prisoners. Maybe Ned will figure out a way to tax executions and bring them back.
