NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Two boys who prompted Silver Alerts out of North Haven have been found safe in Florida.
On Monday, two Silver Alerts were issued for 1-year-old Thor Guy and 2-year-old Lucifer Guy after they were last seen on December 26 in Northford.
Police said they responded to Montowese Avenue to assist the Connecticut Department of Children and families with a welfare check on the boys.
Police learned that their mother, Brittany Young, may have fled with the children to avoid DCF involvement.
Young and the children were not located at the home, which prompted the Silver Alerts.
On Wednesday, Thor and Lucifer were located with their mother in Tampa, Florida.
The children and Young were reported safe.
