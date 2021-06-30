NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Britain are looking to identify two people who were involved in a deadly hit-and-run.
It happened on East Street in the area of Beldon Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The victim was described as a 53-year-old man who had been jogging on a sidewalk. Police said he died after being brought to a hospital.
Officers said Wednesday morning that they learned the vehicle involved was an Audi that was stolen from Hartford.
The suspects who were inside it fled on foot.
Surveillance video of them is being reviewed.
Police said the first suspect was described as a male in his mid-to-late teens with a thin build, dark-colored hair, a white t-shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers.
The second suspect was also described as being in his mid-to-late teens. He wore a dark-colored face mask, light-colored shorts and a black t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Britain police at 860-826-3131.
And when these teen suspects are caught, what will happen to them??
...nothing, sad to say due to these new laws. I am so sick and tired of these hoodlums (don't matter what color) stealing cars, crashing them, causing harm, injury and death only to get a slap on the wrist. My tires were slashed by teens at Trinity College. Caught them because of the cameras. $400 and 2 new tires later (couldn't even put in a claim) they should PAY and I can't get a freaking dime! I'm still PISSED. Where are the parents/guardians? Even if the parents (one or both) don't know what's happening they should be held accountable for their offspring actions!
