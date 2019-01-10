FRANKLIN, CT (WFSB) -- CT State Police are looking to track down the suspects accused of entering a car in Franklin and stealing items from it.
Police said the suspects went into the car and stole money, credit cards, and other belongings.
Troopers are looking for help from the public in identifying the suspects.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-465-5400.
