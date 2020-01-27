BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Bristol are looking to identify a man accused of harassing a teenager on Sunday afternoon.
The 17-year-old female was walking on Farmington Avenue near the Bristol Plaza when she was yelled to by a man in a pick-up truck.
According to police, the man yelled for her to get in the truck and then turned into the Sunoco gas station at King Street and King Place.
That’s when he got out of the truck and started walking toward her.
She then ran into a nearby store.
The man was driving a dark colored pick-up truck that had a ladder rack.
He was described as being a middle-aged Hispanic male, wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.
Another man was in the truck at the time but did not get out.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-584-3011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.